Express, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Express has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

