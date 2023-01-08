FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 274.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

