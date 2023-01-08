Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.67. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

