Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

