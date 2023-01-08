Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,402.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,504.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

