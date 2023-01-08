Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.40.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD opened at C$98.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$47.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.