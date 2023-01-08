Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $11.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

ACCD stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

