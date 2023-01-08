JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €46.40 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.40 ($49.36) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPW opened at €36.98 ($39.34) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.27.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.