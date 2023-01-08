UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €32.50 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €32.50 ($34.57) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRE opened at €28.63 ($30.46) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a one year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.00.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

