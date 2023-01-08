Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.17 ($7.28).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 525.90 ($6.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.18.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

