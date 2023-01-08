Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 8623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.