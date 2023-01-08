DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Critical Survey

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.94% -6.50% -0.97% MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DigitalOcean and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 2 7 0 2.45 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $41.92, indicating a potential upside of 72.38%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 5.46 -$19.50 million ($0.24) -101.33 MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats DigitalOcean on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

