Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Critical Analysis

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cazoo Group and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 CarMax 1 6 6 0 2.38

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 736.70%. CarMax has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than CarMax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and CarMax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.16 -$747.38 million N/A N/A CarMax $31.90 billion 0.33 $1.15 billion $3.57 18.43

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A CarMax 1.82% 10.69% 2.19%

Summary

CarMax beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2022, it operated approximately 230 used car stores. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

