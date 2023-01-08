Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $19.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €22.00 ($23.40) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.34) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

