Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) vs. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Financial Survey

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Independent Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Independent Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.41 $62.90 million $2.84 8.65 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.08 $319.02 million $1.46 15.56

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 27.57% 17.15% 1.26% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

