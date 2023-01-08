Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives 33.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 33.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at 2.64 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 2.12 and a 12 month high of 22.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.31.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

