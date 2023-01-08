Critical Survey: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.14 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.09

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Income Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tritax Big Box REIT and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Summary

Generation Income Properties beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

