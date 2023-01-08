Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) vs. Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Hanover Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 3.50 $24.92 million $3.52 9.70 Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million 1.86 $23.56 million $3.75 5.37

Norwood Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norwood Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norwood Financial and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanover Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 34.55% 15.86% 1.40% Hanover Bancorp 30.47% 15.73% 1.49%

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Hanover Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

