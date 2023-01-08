William Blair Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.