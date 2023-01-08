Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered by William Blair

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,745.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

