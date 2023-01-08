Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Clarivate by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

