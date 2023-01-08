Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lowered by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.82 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

