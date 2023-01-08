FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Increased by Analyst

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Edgewell Personal Care’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

NYSE EPC opened at $39.87 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

