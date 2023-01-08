Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enovix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Enovix Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.