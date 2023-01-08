FY2023 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 232,019 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.