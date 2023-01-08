William Blair Weighs in on UniFirst Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average is $182.23.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

