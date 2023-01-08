Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.03 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

