Analysts Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.79. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $150.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,057 shares of company stock worth $6,376,486 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

