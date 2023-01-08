Amedisys, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $179.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

