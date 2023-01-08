FY2023 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WOR opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Worthington Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

