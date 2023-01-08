FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tata Motors Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Tata Motors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tata Motors stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Tata Motors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tata Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

