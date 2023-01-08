1stdibs.Com, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

