FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%.
AssetMark Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
Featured Stories
