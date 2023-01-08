Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Up 3.2 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $161.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 592,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

