Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

