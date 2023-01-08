SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million.

SJW Group Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJW. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

SJW Group stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $160,678. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

