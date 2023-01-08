Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 244% compared to the average daily volume of 3,035 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.0 %

LBTYA opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.08.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 282.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 286,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

