Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 37,325 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average volume of 34,127 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

