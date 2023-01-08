Reviewing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.37% 17.44% 13.80% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and EVCI Career Colleges’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.40 $109.64 million $1.50 9.65 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

