Contrasting Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proxim Wireless and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Airgain has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80%

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airgain $64.27 million 1.10 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -6.92

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

