Brokers Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Trading Up 2.6 %

GGG opened at $68.59 on Friday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $445,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $16,609,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

