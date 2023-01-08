Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dun & Bradstreet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dun & Bradstreet’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $2,694,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

