Brokers Set Expectations for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE DASH opened at $48.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

