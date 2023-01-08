Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:EBS opened at $13.56 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

