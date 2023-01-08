Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globe Life traded as high as $122.45 and last traded at $122.35, with a volume of 1868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

