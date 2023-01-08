Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

NICXF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

