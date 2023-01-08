Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

