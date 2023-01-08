Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of ROKU opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.61. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $190.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

