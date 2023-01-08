Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Asana traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 21090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

