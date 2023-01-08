Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.43. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.